Pakistan: Unknown men open fire near a religious institution

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Law enforcers in the Pakistani city of Karachi are facing Flack over the targeted killings of religious Scholars. Religious Scholars Shahzad and Maulana were killed in the first weeks of September and on Saturday evening unidentified gunman shot dead another religious figure.

