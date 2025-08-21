/Assam will no longer issue Aadhaar Cards to people over 18 - Here's why

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Indian state, Assam, is planning to no longer issue Aadhaar cards to people over the age of 18. This came amid the feud between the Indian opposition and the Election Commission for not considering the identity card as a citizen proof in the upcoming Bihar election. The decision was announced on Thursday (August 21) and will take effect from the first week of October, once a formal government notification is issued.

The Chief Minister of the state said that the move was aimed at preventing illegal Bangladeshi migrants from acquiring Indian identity documents.

"Those who are 18-plus will no longer get Aadhaar cards in Assam. For SCs, STs, and tea garden tribes, Aadhaar cards will be issued only for one year. Those who have not yet applied must do so within September, as the window will remain open for just one month. After that, exceptions will be entertained only through the Deputy Commissioner's office, with final approval resting solely with the DC," Chief Minister Sarma said.

This also came amid the intensified campaign in Assam to identify and deport the undocumented migrants who came from Bangladesh and settled in Assam. Officials have argued that Aadhaar has been widely used by illegal migrants to legitimise their stay in India.

Aadhaar Card not proof of Indian citizenship?

While hearing the petitions challenging the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Indian Supreme Court said that the Election Commission's denial of taking the Aadhaar Card as citizenship proof is correct. While giving its verdict on August 12, the apex court said the citizenship of the voters must be independently verified. “The EC is correct in saying Aadhaar cannot be accepted as conclusive proof of citizenship. It has to be verified,” Justice Surya Kant told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners. The bench said that the prime question is whether the ECI has the right to carry out a citizenship verification exercise.

What's the difference between Aadhaar and other documents?

Unlike other government-issued documents, Aadhaar serves as a unique, biometric-based identification for residents of India, verified online through UIDAI's authentication platform.

Identity proof vs citizenship proof

Most of the time, a single document world both as a proof of identification and proof of citizenship. But they are two different things.

Proof of Identity

It confirms that the individual is the same person he or she claims to be. The biometric confirms their unique identity.

Proof of citizenship



This includes documents that verify the legal citizenship of an individual.

"If they don't have the power, everything ends. But if they have the power, there can't be a problem," Justice Kant said. The ECI, in previous hearings, claimed it has the right to ask for a list of documents that verify citizenship.