/Asia’s largest Tulip Garden ready to welcome visitors from March 16

Nestled between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills, Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar is all set to open on March 16. This year, the garden will showcase nearly 1.8 million tulips of around 70 vibrant varieties. To make the display even more breathtaking, the density of the flowerbeds has been increased, promising a richer and more spectacular floral panorama. With many tulips already in full bloom, the garden truly resembles a mesmerising floral wonderland.

“The Tulip Garden will be opened to the public from March 16 and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Several improvements have been made ahead of the new season. This year, around 1.8 million tulips of more than 70 varieties have been planted. We have also introduced an online ticketing facility, and special efforts have been made to enhance the visitor experience and maintain cleanliness throughout the garden,” said Mathoora Masoom, Director of Floriculture.

The garden was initially expected to open to the general public in the last week of March. However, due to changes in weather patterns, the decision was made to advance the opening, allowing visitors earlier access than originally planned.

Last year, around 8.25 lakh people visited the garden to witness the colourful spectacle. This year, the Floriculture Department is expecting an even higher turnout, as the event also marks the beginning of the tourism season.

The Tulip Garden has played a significant role in attracting an increasing number of tourists to the Kashmir Valley during the spring season. Authorities are hopeful that all previous visitor records will be surpassed this year.