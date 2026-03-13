/Jammu Police, BSF recover heroin worth Rs 12 crore near international border in drone drop bust

In a significant success in the fight against cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (101 Battalion) recovered a large quantity of suspected heroin worth nearly ₹12 crore from agricultural fields near Bahadurpur village in Jammu district.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint cordon-and-search operation launched in the jurisdiction of Bishnah Police Station. The operation was initiated after the police received specific inputs regarding a suspicious drone dropping in agricultural land located just a few kilometres from the India–Pakistan International Border.

During the search, security personnel recovered a bag fitted with a rope and hook, suspected to have been dropped by a drone. Inside the bag were several small packets containing a heroin-like substance. Officials suspect the consignment was dropped from across the border using a drone originating from Pakistan.

Preliminary examination revealed that the recovered packets contained approximately 2 kilograms of heroin-like substance, estimated to be worth around ₹12 crore in the international narcotics market. A formal recovery memo has been prepared by the authorities.

In connection with the seizure, FIR No. 41/2026 has been registered under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act at Bishnah Police Station. Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine the exact source and intended destination of the narcotics.