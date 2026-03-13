/Jammu Police, BSF recover heroin worth Rs 12 crore near international border in drone drop bust

In a significant success in the fight against cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (101 Battalion) recovered a large quantity of suspected heroin worth nearly ₹12 crore from agricultural fields near Bahadurpur village in Jammu district.
According to officials, the recovery was made during a joint cordon-and-search operation launched in the jurisdiction of Bishnah Police Station. The operation was initiated after the police received specific inputs regarding a suspicious drone dropping in agricultural land located just a few kilometres from the India–Pakistan International Border.
During the search, security personnel recovered a bag fitted with a rope and hook, suspected to have been dropped by a drone. Inside the bag were several small packets containing a heroin-like substance. Officials suspect the consignment was dropped from across the border using a drone originating from Pakistan.
Preliminary examination revealed that the recovered packets contained approximately 2 kilograms of heroin-like substance, estimated to be worth around ₹12 crore in the international narcotics market. A formal recovery memo has been prepared by the authorities.
In connection with the seizure, FIR No. 41/2026 has been registered under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act at Bishnah Police Station. Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine the exact source and intended destination of the narcotics.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has urged citizens, particularly those residing in border areas, to remain vigilant and share any information related to illegal drug activities in their localities.