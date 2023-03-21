As search for 'Khalistan' preacher Amritpal Singh continues, Punjab's internet blackout extended

Authorities in the north Indian state of Punjab have extended a mobile internet blackout across the region. The internet blackout affecting 30 million people has been put in place as the police hunt for radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. As per AFP, the blackout extension comes after a violent incident, where followers of the preacher vandalised the Indian consulate there.

The internet outage, which was originally put in place until Monday noon local time, has been extended for another 24 hours.

According to the nation's foreign ministry, India has reminded the US government "of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation."

Washington "was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the ministry added.

The US State Department condemned the vandalism and said it was "committed to the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them".

AFP reports that Police have arrested 114 people, however, the whereabouts of the radical preacher are still unknown.

Singh, as per reports, rose to prominence in recent months. On Saturday, authorities launched a major search for the radical leader who is one of the major proponents behind the demand for the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

Videos posted online show men — Singh's supporters — smashing windows and doors at the Indian consulate in San Francisco after breaking barricades set up outside the building. Several of them sprayed the phrase #FreeAmritpal on the walls outside.

