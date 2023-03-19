MEA lodges 'strong protest' with UK after Indian mission is vandalised by Khalistani extremists

The ministry of external affairs has lodged a "strong protest" with the UK Government after Khalistani extremists vandalised the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.

The senior-most British diplomat in New Delhi was summoned to explain the "complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises", with India reminding the UK Government of its "basic obligations under the Vienna Convention", according to the MEA statement.

The fact that a British diplomat was summoned way past 10.30pm on Sunday to raise the matter shows the gravity of the incident.

In a strongly worded statement, MEA pointed out that "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK."

The statement also calls for "immediate" action by the UK Government to "identify, arrest, and prosecute" all those involved in Sunday's incident, as well as the implementation of "stringent measures to prevent" any future occurrences of such incidents.

Social media handles mostly backed by Pakistani and Khalistani elements shared visuals of the incident, showing Khalistani extremists trying to climb to the top of the High Commission and engaging in anti-India sloganeering.

The British High Commissioner in Delhi was quick to condemn the incident, taking to Twitter to say, "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable." The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023 ×

This is not the first time that the Indian High Commission in London has been vandalized. In 2019, members of the Pakistani diaspora broke the window pane of the High Commission.

The Indian government in the past has emphasised the need for the UK government to take action against the Khalistani extremist groups. Such incidents not only violate international norms but also threaten the safety and security of diplomatic personnel.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE