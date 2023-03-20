ugc_banner

India: Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender in Punjab's Jalandhar

PTI
Chandigarh Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The state police have so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday.

Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.

The state police have so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

