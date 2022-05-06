As India reels under heat wave, Kashmir temperatures at below 20 degrees

Kashmir Valley is the first choice of tourists coming from the rest of the country to beat the heat. Thousands of tourists flock to the Kashmir Valley every single day. The main reason is the weather.

The temperatures across North India have crossed 46 degrees while the temperature in Kashmir is hovering around 20 degrees, one of the reasons behind the increase in tourist arrivals.

Also read | Oldest surviving Hizbul terrorist among three killed in Jammu and Kashmir

The whole of India is facing heatwave conditions, where temperatures are touching 50 degrees, and this has pushed the tourism industry further in the valley. All the hotels and houseboats are fully booked in Srinagar.

''Kashmir, I have been before but there is a lot of difference here now. I have travelled all over the world and in India too. Kashmir has always been the paradise on earth, the weather has always been wonderful. There is a lot of difference in the weather in the rest of the country and here'' said Kanan Joshi, Tourist.

Watch | Indian PM Modi reviews country's monsoon and heatwave preparedness

The Dal Lake area in Srinagar is flocked by hundreds of tourists. The shikaras and houseboats are full. There is a huge crowd outside the Mughal gardens. The hill stations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are completely packed.

Tourists who are in Kashmir are saying that it's the best time to come to Kashmir to beat the heat.

''I had not seen Kashmir before; we were to travel abroad but then we thought of coming here. We went from 39 degrees to 20 degrees in Srinagar and it's beautiful. Preserve the beauty of our country. How people in foreign countries maintain the environment should be done in the same way here'' said Vikrant Joshi, Tourist.

Also read | Residents of this Indian city will soon have made-in-India drones deliver their grocery

Around 2 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir Valley since the heatwave began in other parts of the country. According to the data of the tourism department, about 90 flights operate daily from Srinagar and about 5 thousand tourists reach Kashmir daily.

Tourism saw a boom since winter this year and has broken all previous records. The tourism industry had suffered huge losses after the abrogation of Article 370 and Pandemic. Hotel houseboats are all booked until July. The Amarnath Yatra is also beginning at the end of June.