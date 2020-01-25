Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley and former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj have been conferred India's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan.

Former Minister of Defence George Fernandes was also conferred the Padma Vibhushan.

Former Goa Chief Minister and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has been awarded Padma Bhushan, posthumously.

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian honour in India.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra and ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu also received Padma Bhushan award. Indian boxing champion MC Mary Kom was honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

Former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth also has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Bhushan was also conferred on eminent personalities industrialist Venu Shrinivasan, former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri this year.

Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind had conferred Padma awards. Eminent personalities including senior advocate and former leader of opposition HS Phoolka, ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, among others, were honoured.

While advocate HS Phoolka, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee were conferred Padma Shri, Narayanan was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

(With inputs from agencies)