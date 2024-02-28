‘Arms down’ protest by Manipur Commandos over restrain order on action against armed group

A segment of Manipur Police commandos has initiated an arms down protest following accusations that higher-ranking officers instructed them to exercise restraint after an armed group of about 200 members attacked and vandalised the residence of a senior police officer in the state capital, Imphal, on Tuesday night (Feb 27).

The commandos are dissatisfied, claiming they were instructed not to respond with effective force against the armed group, which also abducted Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Moirangthem Amit and his security guard, according to individuals familiar with the situation.

The Manipur Police, in a statement on X reported, "They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has started." Two others sustained injuries.

During the gunfight, the armed group reportedly inflicted damage on Singh's house, vehicles and a clinic.

Sources revealed that a large armed mob forcibly entered the gate and initiated gunfire. Singh was reportedly not at home during the attack. Upon learning of the incident, the police officer hurried home with a group of commandos, but they were intercepted by the armed group.

Videos of the gunfight circulated on social media, depicting nearby residents seeking cover amidst the sounds of automatic gunfire in the darkness. The army, Assam Rifles, and state police personnel eventually took control of the area. It is reported that the armed group assaulted the police officer's residence to compel him to release some of its detained members.

This incident occurred amid ethnic violence and tension in the northeastern state, where armed groups representing both the hill-majority Kuki-Zo tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis are engaged in conflicts for control near the foothills.

The ongoing violence, stemming from disagreements over land, resources, political representation and affirmative action policies, has persisted for nine months.

The Manipur violence that commenced in May 2023 has resulted in over 200 casualties and the internal displacement of thousands.