Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau seize 'largest' drug haul at sea

In a joint operation conducted at sea, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a suspicious vessel carrying approximately 3300 kilograms of contraband, the largest in recent times.

The said contraband was comprised of 3089 kilograms of Charas, 158 kilograms of Methamphetamine, and 25 kilograms of Morphine.

The Indian Navy plays a crucial role in patrolling and securing maritime activities and preventing illegal activities such as drug trafficking, piracy, and smuggling.

Acting on intelligence provided by the Indian Navy's maritime surveillance aircraft and corroborated by the NCB, an Indian Navy warship was deployed to intercept a suspicious dhow. The dhow was heading towards Indian waters with a significant quantity of contraband.

The naval units successfully located, tracked, and intercepted the suspicious vessel at sea.

Following the operations onboard the dhow, the "largest seizure of narcotics in recent times" was made. After the interception, the Indian Navy warship towed the dhow to the nearest Indian port. There, the crew and the seized contraband were handed over to law enforcement agencies.

This operation underscored the effectiveness of collaboration between the Indian Navy and the NCB in disrupting illegal narcotics smuggling routes originating from the Makran coast and extending to various Indian Ocean Rim countries.

This operation underscored the effectiveness of collaboration between the Indian Navy and the NCB in disrupting illegal narcotics smuggling routes originating from the Makran coast and extending to various Indian Ocean Rim countries.

The successful coordinated mission also demonstrated the unwavering commitment of the Indian Navy to prevent the illicit use of the seas, particularly in India's maritime neighbourhood, and highlighted the resolve to combat illegal activities at sea.

Appreciating the seizure, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police."

“Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized,” he added.