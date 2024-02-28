India: Massive fire breaks out in densely populated slum in Mumbai's Bhayandar East area

A massive fire broke out in India's financial capital city of Mumbai on early Wednesday morning. At least one person was reported dead while several were injured as the fire engulfed the Azad Nagar slum area of Bhayandar East.

“One person has died, 2 Mahanagar Palika Fire Brigade personnel and other 2-3 people have suffered injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Chaurasia while a firefighter named Shivaji Sawant was also injured.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said the fire broke out around 6 am in the densely populated Azad Nagar slum.

Some explosions were heard in the locality at the time of the fire and according to reports the fire originated from a scrap godown. An official statement is yet to be released to ascertain the true cause of the fire.

After the fire was reported, over 24 fire tenders from Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), BMC, Thane, and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations were pressed into service as efforts were underway to contain the flames.

“The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is trying its all to control the fire. A total of 24 fire brigade teams are at the spot. I hope the fire will be brought under control in the next hour,” said Katkar.

Previous incidents

The incident comes a day after another fire broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station, leading to a significant impact on water supply across several parts of Mumbai.

"A fire broke out at BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station, today evening. This incident has impacted the water supply in the eastern part of eastern suburbs, as well as the water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city. Consequently, there will be no water supply in these areas for the next 24 hours," BMC said in an official statement.

"Additionally, the water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of the Mumbai may also be affected. BMC administration requests citizens to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period," it added.

Earlier this month, at least 15 shops and some houses were torched after a fire broke out in Govandi's Baiganwadi.

Videos of the incident that went viral showed residents throwing buckets of water on the blazing fire. The massive blaze engulfed electric wiring and installation, household items, AC sheets, plastic sheets, LPG cylinders, wooden planks, and furniture.