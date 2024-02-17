India: 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Mumbai, people use buckets to put off blaze

A massive fire broke out in Indian city of Mumbai on Saturday (Feb 17) in which at least 15 shops and houses were damaged. The fire started around 4 am local time in Govandi's Baiganwadi.



The officials have not reported any injuries so far. The official said that nearly 15 commercial units on the ground floor and some houses – which were present on the first floor – suffered damages in the fire.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the early hours of 17th February, in a slum in Adarsh Nagar located in the Govandi area of Mumbai. More than nine fire brigades reached the spot as soon as the information about the fire was received. About 10-15 houses were gutted in the… pic.twitter.com/TRwM1SYbO4 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024 ×

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in Baiganwadi, Adarsh Nagar area of #Mumbai earlier today. Rescue work underway. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Hzrm7d3VUo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2024 ×

In the video, the residents were seen throwing buckets of water on the blazing fire. The massive blaze engulfed electric wiring and installation, household items, AC sheets, plastic sheets, LPG cylinders, wooden planks, and furniture.



Meanwhile, more than 20 two-wheelers suffered damages in the fire. More than nine fire brigades were present at the spot after they received information about the blaze. Mumbai Police and fire officials were also present at the site of the incident.