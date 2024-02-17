LIVE TV
India: 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Mumbai, people use buckets to put off blaze

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Screengrab of the video of the fire blaze in Mumbai. Photograph:(Agencies)
Nobody suffered injuries in the incident which took place in Govandi's Baiganwadi, as per the official

A massive fire broke out in Indian city of Mumbai on Saturday (Feb 17) in which at least 15 shops and houses were damaged. The fire started around 4 am local time in Govandi's Baiganwadi.

The officials have not reported any injuries so far. The official said that nearly 15 commercial units on the ground floor and some houses – which were present on the first floor – suffered damages in the fire.

In the video, the residents were seen throwing buckets of water on the blazing fire. The massive blaze engulfed electric wiring and installation, household items, AC sheets, plastic sheets, LPG cylinders, wooden planks, and furniture.

Meanwhile, more than 20 two-wheelers suffered damages in the fire. More than nine fire brigades were present at the spot after they received information about the blaze. Mumbai Police and fire officials were also present at the site of the incident.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)