Fire at paint factory in Delhi's Alipur claims 3 lives, leaves 3 injured

New DelhiEdited By: Apoorna SharmaUpdated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Three dead and three injured in fire at paint factory in Delhi's Alipur. Twenty-two fire trucks successfully brought the blaze under control. The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a paint factory in Alipur, Delhi, claiming the lives of three individuals. Additionally, three people sustained injuries in the incident. 

Twenty-two fire trucks successfully brought the blaze under control. The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined.

More to follow.