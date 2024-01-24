VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs 26th floor of high-rise building in Mumbai

Video and images shared on social media forums showed a massive fire engulfing a part of a 27-storey residential building in Mumbai, India, Wednesday (Jan 22) evening.

The incident took place in the suburb of Goregaon, but the civic officials said that there was no immediate report of injury to anyone.

They further added that the blaze erupted on the 26th floor of the building, Anmol Pride, in Mahesh Nagar which is located in the western suburb at around 6:00 pm (IST).

A civic official said that the fire was confined to a closed penthouse spread across the 25th and 26th floors.

As quoted by the news agency PTI, the official said that the high-rise's fire fighting system was not working.

At least eight fire engines and other vehicles were deployed to douse the flames.

Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade stated that the fire was brought under control and the building was vacated.