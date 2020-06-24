Apple, other US goods from China held up at Indian ports

Apple, Cisco and Dell products are among the goods from US companies being caught up in India’s border tensions with China, as Indian ports hold up imports from China.

According to a Reuters report, customs officers at major Indian ports have held back containers coming from China, seeking additional clearances. It was not immediately clear which ports were holding back the goods.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and China after border clashes last week that saw at least 20 Indian soldiers getting killed in action.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) told India’s commerce ministry in a letter dated June 23 that lack of clarity and delays could disrupt business and manufacturing operations.

“Authorities have abruptly halted the clearance of industry consignments coming in from China (and perhaps other destinations) at most major ports and airports,” USISPF said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

“This will send a chilling signal to foreign investors who look for predictability and transparency,” it said.

Two industry sources said Apple, Cisco, Dell and Ford Motor Co products were among those held up. Electronics components of Taiwan’s Foxconn, a contract manufacturer for Apple in India, were also affected, a third source said.

The delays come as India is restarting factory operations after a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian electronics and mobile industry group ICEA said its members had been told Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi Airports would have a new examination procedure for all consignments coming from China.

(with inputs from Reuters)