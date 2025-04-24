As tensions rise between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government has been suspended in India in response to a legal demand.

This comes a day after India announced big measures against Pakistan after terrorists killed at least 27 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam.

After opening the account of Pakistan government on X, it reads, "Account Withheld, @GovtofPakistan has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

However, this is not the first time that India has withheld the Pakistan government's account.

Earlier in March 2023, Twitter banned the Government of Pakistan's account in India, and also in July and October 2022.

The decision to withhold a Twitter account is usually made after taking into consideration applicable local laws, according to Twitter's Help Center.

“With hundreds of millions of Tweets posted every day around the world, our goal is to respect user expression, while also taking into consideration applicable local laws. Many countries, including the United States, have laws that may apply to Tweets and/or Twitter account content,” as per the official page.

Moreover, India on Wednesday suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, shut the Attari Integrated Check Post, and cancelled Pakistani access to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

In a retaliatory move, Pakistan also copied India's diplomatic actions, and suspended all trade with India, while also closing the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect.

Pakistan also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deemed them cancelled with immediate effect.

Pakistan also declared the Indian Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in Islamabad "persona non grata".

