Anna University develops sanitizer that claims to destroy genetic material of COVID-19; patent pending

Researchers at Chennai’s National Hub for Healthcare Instrumentation development Centre for Biotechnology, Anna University claim to have developed an enhanced sanitizer that can help not only eliminate the proteins and lipids (outer envelope) of the Corona virus, but also its genetic material (nucleic acid).

By the addition of a certain bio-chemical, the existing formulations of sanitizers can be used for the external purposes such as cleaning of hands, PPEs. The team is currently working on getting the patent filed for the same.

According to K Sankaran, Professor of Eminence Anna University, in the case of soap water or alcohol-based sanitizers, the virus envelope is broken down and it is killed, but its genetic material still remains. The virus’ genetic material is an environment contaminant and can’t get into other organisms via what is known as horizontal gene transfer. We used a biochemical to destroy the nucleic acid.

“To any existing sanitizer (as certified by WHO), we add the formulation which we have developed to create a wholesome killer of the virus (on outside surfaces), while also retaining the quality of the sanitizer” he told WION.

The team which worked on this sanitizer additive emphasizes that their offering is purely meant for external use -on surfaces and human skin. They believe that it would provide added protection to doctors and healthcare workers who come into contact with COVID-19 patients.

When their PPEs get contaminated, they could spray the sanitizer onto the desired equipment every two hours and proceed to work with confidence.

Over 200 samples of the AU (Anna University) sanitizer are said to be in use, by doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“We have already applied for the patent and have got a provisional patent approved as well. While the first version of the sanitizer would be purely for external use after testing and technical studies are also planning for a nasal drop variant. Many companies are approaching us right now and we would start negotiating with companies in a couple of days” Prof S. Muttan, coordinator NHHD, Anna University told WION.

Besides reusable masks and sanitizers the team is also working on making ventilators with attached oxygenators and smart fever trackers and many more products that are aimed at combating COVID-19 in particular.

The concentrate of sanitizer that we have developed is very cost efficient and can be added to any sanitizer that is available in the market.

A few drops of our concentrate can be added to 60-100ml of sanitizer. The biochemical that we use can either be synthesized in a lab or in a Large scale factory, as per the need.

If we are to add our concentrate to a 100 ml bottle of sanitizer that is available in the store, the cost would not be higher than Five rupees” Prof.Muttan added.