Andrew Garfield to take a brief break from acting

British actor Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting. The actor had been working non-stop last year and now is keen to step back for a bit.

"I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while, "Andrew told Variety. He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

The 'Tick, tick...BOOM' star has decided to take a bit of rest after finishing work on FX's 'Under the Banner of Heaven,' which is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name.

He will be seen essaying a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Andrew Garfield on mother's death: Everything has changed; nothing can prepare you for that kind of cataclysm

The actor had earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in 'Tick, tick....BOOM' earlier this year. The actor was also seen reprising his role as Spider-Man in the smash hit 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Andrew Garfield only told three people about his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cameo