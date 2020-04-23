Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka record more COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 80 more cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the number of cases to 893.

As the virus continued to spread, Rajasthan recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number of cases climbing to 1,937.

Twenty-seven people have died due to the virus in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced insurance of Rs 10 lakh each to all journalists who are reporting during COVID-19 pandemic.

The state saw the number of COVID-19 cases rise to 270 including 24 linked to foreign nationals. Three people have lost their lives due to the virus, Haryana health Department said.

The finance ministry announced today that Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates will be continued to be paid even as the government asked the defence forces to put the acquisition process on hold due to the pandemic.

The Karnataka government said 16 new coronavirus cases have been reported taking the number of cases to 443. Seventeen people have died in the state due to the virus.

Amid the escalting infections, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today that 5,00,542 samples from 4,851,72 individuals have been tested with 21797 samples found to be COVID-19 positive.