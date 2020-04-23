Kerala government takes 30 per cent cut in salary to overcome COVID-19-induced financial crisis

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, announced a 30 per cent cut in the salaries and honorarium of all elected representatives in the state to overcome the COVID-19-induced financial crisis.

While briefing the press, Vijayan said that the government will deduct the salary of state employees -- ministers, MLAs, members of different boards under the government and members of local self-government bodies for six days every month for the next five months. While those earning less than Rs 20,000 per month would be exempted from the scheme.

"The state is going through a fiscal crisis as the tax collection revenue has fallen drastically and remittances from expatriates have also stopped,” said Vijayan. “Expenses for healthcare services and food safety are unavoidable," he added.

Vijayan also said that the government needs to mop up additional resources within the state and it is a matter of relief that people across different sections of the society have contributed to the Chief Minister`s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).