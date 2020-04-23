21,797 COVID-19 cases in India confirmed, says ICMR; 5 lakh samples tested

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recorded 21,797 coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India by Thursday. A total of 500,542 samples from 485,172 individuals have been tested as on April 23, said ICMR.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases presently stands at 21,797. There are 16,454 active cases, while 4258 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll now stands at 681.

The disease has already spread in over 200 countries around the world, killing lakhs of people. The US, China, and Spain are the worst affected countries in terms of cases and the number of casualties.

Reports say that several new Coronavirus patients have been found to be asymptomatic. In Delhi-NCR, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has completely closed Delhi-Noida border. Only essential vehicles will be allowed.

(With inputs from agencies)