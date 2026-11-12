/Andhra government to send school teachers for Singapore for training, global exposure

In a government-to-government meeting, the state of Andhra Pradesh affirmed to deepen their strategic partnership with a renewed focus on improving education standards, strengthening administrative capabilities and accelerating digital governance initiatives across the Southern Indian state. Nara Lokesh, Andhra's Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics proposed expanding Singapore-backed training programmes for teachers, Ministers and senior government officials at the third meeting of the Andhra Pradesh-Singapore Joint Implementation Standing Committee (JISC), held at the APCRDA office in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Co-chaired by Andhra's minister Nara Lokesh and Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang, the delegations from both government reviewed progress under the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and discussed priorities for the next phase of cooperation. Highlighting the outcomes of the existing collaboration, Minister Lokesh thanked the Singapore government for facilitating training for six Andhra Pradesh Ministers and 37 teachers.

Further, he proposed sending teachers recognised for excellence to Singapore during summer vacations to gain exposure to international teaching methodologies and innovative classroom practices. Emphasising that international exposure should benefit the wider education system, Minister Lokesh directed officials to establish a structured mechanism through which Singapore-trained teachers can share their learnings with educators across the State through school complex meetings.

Joint training for ministers and senior officials

To improve coordination between political leadership and the administrative machinery, Minister Lokesh proposed joint training programmes for Ministers and their respective departmental Secretaries under the Singapore–Andhra Pradesh Governance Excellence (SAGE) initiative. He said that joint training, rather than separate programmes, would help Ministers and Secretaries develop a common understanding of policy objectives, strengthen interdepartmental coordination and improve the implementation of government programmes. Minister Lokesh also sought expanded leadership development, administrative training and knowledge-exchange programmes for civil servants and senior government officials, with a focus on modern management practices, digital capabilities and international best practices.

Focus on digital governance and technology-driven administration

Minister Nara Lokesh, who also handled the real-time governance portfolio, highlighted opportunities to leverage Singapore's expertise in digital transformation, real-time governance, integrated digital platforms, command-and-control centres and data-driven decision-making. He said cooperation in these areas would help Andhra Pradesh strengthen technology-enabled public service delivery and improve administrative efficiency.