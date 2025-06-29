/Ancient knowledge, modern evidence: Is Hinduism rooted in science? Here's what scholars are finding

As scientific understanding continues to expand, several researchers and scholars are taking a closer look at ancient knowledge systems, particularly Hinduism and finding surprising parallels. From cosmology to mathematics and medicine, concepts rooted in Hindu philosophy are now being seen through a new lens.

Cosmology and the Expanding Universe

In 1929, Edwin Hubble's observation that the universe is expanding changed the course of modern astronomy. However, references to an ever-expanding and contracting cosmos appear much earlier in Hindu texts such as the Rig Veda. These texts describe the universe as cyclic, a concept now gaining attention in theoretical physics. Similarly, ideas such as multiple universes and non-linear time once considered speculative, are found in scriptures like the Bhagavata Purana, and align with emerging scientific theories in quantum mechanics and cosmology.

Mathematics Embedded in Spiritual Thought

India's contributions to mathematics are well-documented. The concept of zero, the decimal system, algebra, and trigonometry were all developed by Indian scholars centuries before their appearance in the West. Hinduism, however, connects these mathematical ideas to broader philosophical principles. Sacred diagrams like the Sri Yantra exhibit geometric complexity that researchers now link to mathematical patterns, including the Fibonacci sequence. Scholars argue that this integration of numbers with metaphysical concepts reflects a worldview where science and spirituality are not in conflict, but complementary.

Ayurveda and the Human Body

Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, was often dismissed by modern science as unempirical. Today, that perception is changing. Contemporary research in neuroscience, gut health, and mental well-being increasingly supports principles found in Ayurvedic texts. Ideas such as the link between digestion and mental health, the regulation of emotional states through breath, and the classification of food as a form of biological information are now topics of global scientific interest.

Karma and the Laws of Causality

The Hindu concept of karma, where every action leads to a consequence is frequently compared to Newton’s third law of motion. While the comparison is not exact, both frameworks emphasize causality. Researchers studying ethics, behavioral science, and systems theory note that the principle of actions leading to predictable outcomes reflects a logical, structured worldview.

Reevaluating the Intersection of Science and Religion

Hinduism does not claim to be a scientific framework in the conventional sense. Instead, it presents itself as a system of inquiry—encouraging reflection, observation, and experiential learning. Its adaptability over time, combined with its integration of philosophical and empirical ideas, positions it uniquely in today’s discourse about the relationship between science and religion.