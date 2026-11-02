/Amit Shah boasts Telangana BJP Yuva Morcha President can defeat Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and Telangana's Congress government at a BJP march in Hyderabad. He bragged about the BJP's organisational strength and asserted that the BJP's Yuva Morcha president of Telangana will defeat Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress party itself is on a ventilator. Can this ventilator party run a marathon alongside Modi ji? Rahul ji, forget Modi ji. Even my Telangana Yuva Morcha president will defeat you," he said.

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of turning the state into an "ATM" for party leaders in Delhi, and said the people of Telangana would never forgive him.

"Revanth Reddy ji, you have turned the entire Telangana into an ATM for the Congress leaders sitting in Delhi. The people of Telangana will never forgive you for this. Rahul ji had promised six guarantees. Not even one guarantee has been fulfilled," said the Union Home Minister.

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Shah was speaking at the BJP's “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” march. He presented the BJP as the only party able to deliver clean governance in the state, and said it was on course to win Telangana after its wins in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Bengal and Assam since 2024.

The march was scheduled to start at 4 pm near Nizam College and end at Moazzam Jahi Market junction with a rally addressed by Shah. The state BJP organised it against what it calls the Congress's "false narrative" on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Rahul ji, if EVMs are faulty, how did your Revanth Reddy become Chief Minister? How did your government come to power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh? If EVMs are so bad, you should not have taken the oath of office. When you win, the credit goes to the people, but when you lose, you blame the EVMs."