Amid COVID-19's third wave fears, India restricts religious festivals

With COVID-19's third wave fears on mind, Indian authorities are restricting religious festivals, which are going to start this week.

As these attract huge crowds, there is a possibility of outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19.

Several governments across the country are clamping down on mass gatherings.

Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar told reporters on Tuesday, “The third wave is not coming, it is already here”.

“We can celebrate festivals later. Let us first prioritise the lives and health of our citizens,” added Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of the western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital. He was speaking ahead of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which starts on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has also banned public festival celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urged people to show patience while celebrating festivals during COVID-19 pandemic and said in this battle, victory is certain.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister urged for low key Dussehra celebrations. "Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the Covid-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain," he said.

