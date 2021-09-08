India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 710 million landmark milestone

On Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country surpassed the 710 million level.

Up to 7 PM on Wednesday, 73,80,510 dosages had been provided, bringing the total to 71,52,54,153.

With the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the daily vaccination tally is projected to rise.

The Ministry of Health announced the achievement of a major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Twitter.

India needed 85 days to reach 100 million vaccinations, 45 days to reach 200 million, and 29 days to reach 300 million, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

It took 24 days for the country to reach 400 million vaccines from 300 million doses, and another 20 days for the country to reach 500 million immunizations on August 6.

According to the ministry, it took 19 more days to surpass 600 million, and only 13 days to reach 700 million on September 8 from 600 million.

The vaccine campaign, which aims to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from COVID-19, is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level, according to the statement.

