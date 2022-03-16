Amid border tension, Chinese foreign minister likely to visit India this month: Report

Amid tension between India and China over the border conflict, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India later this month, according to reports.

Reports state that Yi may visit New Delhi after his Nepal trip on March 26.

If the visit takes place, it will be the first by any senior Chinese leader since the stand-off erupted at the Galwan Valley near Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in May 2020.

In February last year, China claimed that five military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes, but an Australian newspaper, "The Klaxon", revealed that the number of casualties was in the 40s.

There is no official word on the Chinese minister’s visit to India as of yet, but local reports citing top officials claimed that the two sides had been in touch.

India and China have been at loggerheads since the Galwan valley clash. The relations between the two nosedived ever since.

So far, 15 rounds of talks have taken place to resolve outstanding issues, but without any positive outcome.

Earlier this month, Yi said that China and India have encountered "some setbacks" in the bilateral relations in recent years, and called for managing their differences over the boundary issue through equal footing consultations for a "fair and equitable" settlement.

He also said that some forces have always sought to stoke tensions between China and India, in an apparent reference to the US.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar had also echoed similar sentiment saying that the relations between the two is in a "very difficult phase".

He said that the "state of the border will determine the state of the relationship".

"When a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," he said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 in February.

(With inputs from agencies)