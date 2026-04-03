/Amarnath Yatra 2026 preparations intensify: Focus on safety, infrastructure, and seamless pilgrim management

Srinagar: Preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra have begun in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities intensifying efforts to ensure a safe and well-organized pilgrimage. The administration is placing strong emphasis on route management, security arrangements, medical preparedness, and seamless logistics to provide a smooth experience for pilgrims this year.

A high-level review meeting was convened by Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner of the Kashmir Zone, with senior officials from multiple districts across the Valley. Representatives from South Kashmir’s Anantnag, Central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal, as well as North Kashmir’s Bandipora and Srinagar, participated in the discussions.

“The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages, not only in spiritual terms but also for its contribution to Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector. We have already begun reviewing ongoing work related to the tracks, with all departments, including power and sanitation, actively involved. Micro-planning has been initiated, covering all service providers who facilitate the Yatra, including registration and RFID card systems. A detailed review of these arrangements has been conducted, and directions issued by the Lieutenant Governor are being implemented to ensure a smoother and more convenient experience for all pilgrims. These review processes will continue regularly. Security, being a crucial aspect, will be addressed through separate, dedicated review meetings, which will be conducted in due course,” said Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner.

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Garg reviewed departmental proposals under both Revenue and Capital Expenditure heads, stressing the need for timely completion of all critical works. He directed the R&B Department to expedite road macadamization around base camps, develop adequate parking facilities and pony stands, and ensure the restoration of helipads.

He also assessed the progress of Beacon’s ongoing work, including snow clearance, track repairs, and widening along the Pahalgam route, underscoring the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure smooth movement during the Yatra.

Tent fabricators were directed to set up high-quality shelters only in safe, non-flood-prone zones along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes. The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag will map vulnerable areas, pool resources, and regulate pilgrim movement.

Fire safety is a priority, with adequate spacing between tents, fire tenders, and trained staff at base camps. Authorities also ordered sanitation drives and strengthened healthcare with more ambulances and better medical facilities.

Registration is expected to begin around April 14, 2026, via the SASB portal and PNB, SBI, and J&K Bank branches. Pilgrims must provide a recent medical fitness certificate, and only those aged 13–70 are eligible.

Plans also include RTC transport, public address systems, IMD weather updates, secure lodging for security forces, clear signage, and strong telecom networks for RFID tracking. Disaster preparedness and network reliability are key focus areas.