The Allahabad High Court has observed that couples who marry as per their own wish, going against their parents, cannot claim police protection as a matter of right. The protection will be provided only if there is a real threat perception to their life and liberty. The observation was made while hearing a plea from a couple seeking such protection.

'Face the society'

The court said that in the absence of any threat perception, security can be provided; otherwise, such a couple must "learn to support each other and face the society".

A writ petition was filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband, who sought police protection and a direction for the private respondents not to interfere in their peaceful marital life. Justice Saurabh Srivastava heard the matter and made the observation.

The court disposed of their writ petition after going through the averments made in their petition. It noted that there was no serious threat perception to the petitioners. It also observed that there was no material reason to conclude that the petitioners' life and liberty were in peril.

Disposing of the writ petition, the court observed, "There is no requirement of passing any order for providing police protection to them in the light of judgment rendered by the Supreme Court in the case of Lata Singh Vs State of UP and another, wherein it has been held that the courts are not meant to provide protection to such youths who have simply fled to marry according to their own wishes."

"There is not even an iota of evidence to evince that private respondents (relatives of either of the petitioners) are likely to cause physical or mental assault to the petitioners," the court noted.

In addition, the court noted that the petitioners had not submitted a specific application in the form of information to the concerned police authorities to file any FIR against the alleged illegal conduct of the private respondents.

However, noting that the petitioners had already submitted a representation to the superintendent of police (SP), Chitrakoot district, the court said, "In case the concerned police find a real threat perception, they will do the needful in accordance with law."