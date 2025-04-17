Chinmay Deore from India was among four international students who had sued the Donald Trump administration over possible deportation from the US. In a lawsuit filed by the Michigan unit of American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU, Deore along with Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal alleged that they faced unlawful termination of their student immigration status, exposing them to risk of deportation.

Advertisment

The suit named as defendants the officials of Department of Homeland Security including DHS chief Kristi Noem, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and ICE Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch.

Advertisment

Chinmay Deore case: What does the lawsuit say?

In a release on April 10, the ACLU Michigan said it has sued the US administration for 'illegally stripping the immigration status of international students attending public universities throughout the state'.

It requested an emergency injunction on behalf of the students who were attending university under the F-1 student visa. Their F-1 statues was 'unlawfully and abruptly terminated by the Trump administration for no valid reason and without notice,' alleged the lawsuit, asking the court to reinstate their status so that they can complete their studies and avoid detention and deportation.

Advertisment

Trump's war on universities and international students

The lawsuits come as Donald Trump is waging an ideological and financial war on universities in the US, with sudden revocations of student visas, and deporting or arresting students for their activism.

‘How long do we have to answer?’ Trump lashes out at reporter over deportation of El Salvador man | WATCH

Hundreds of students across the US had their visas revoked in recent weeks, including in at least six public universities in Michigan, said the ACLU release.

What the ACLU lawsuit said on Chinmay

Chinmay and other plaintiffs had their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) terminated abruptly and unlawfully “without sufficient notice and explanation,” it said.

The SEVIS database tracks information about non-immigrant students and exchange scholars in the US.

Trump puts over 6,000 immigrants in 'death file' to push self-deportation

"None of them has been charged with, let alone convicted of, any crime in the US. None has violated any immigration law. Nor have they been active in on-campus protests regarding any political issue," the lawsuit said.

"DHS did not provide the students or their schools any meaningful explanation for terminating their F-1 student status," the complaint said.

Who Is Chinmay Deore?

Chinmay Deore is a 21-year old undergraduate computer science student from India.

He came to the US in 2004 on a H4 visa, which is issued to dependents on H1 visas.

He returned to India in 2014 before going back to the US.

'Leave US, get money in return': Trump's offer to immigrants opting to self deport, says focus is on deporting 'murderers'

Deore attended high school in Michigan, and was studying at Wayne State University since August 2021.

At the time of enrolling for the course, Deore, who stays with his family in Canton, was still in H4 visa. He applied and successfully changed his status to F1 student visa in May 2022.

Deore, who was expecting to graduate next month, has never been charged or convicted of a crime in the US, except for minor speeding and parking offences, for which he paid penalties.

Deportation of Indian student with less than 30 days for graduation temporarily blocked by US judge

He was also not active in any campus protests on political issues, as per the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, he was told by the university that his F1 student status has been terminated.

"Our record shows that your SEVIS has been terminated this morning- TERMINATION REASON: OTHERWISE FAILING TO MAINTAIN STATUS - Individual identified in criminal records check and/or has had their VISA revoked. SEVIS record has been terminated," said the email, as per court documents.