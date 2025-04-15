US President Donald Trump lashed out at a journalist after she questioned him in the Oval Office on Monday (Apr 14) over the wrongful deportation of an El Salvadoran national.

Advertisment

During the White House visit of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the CNN journalist, Kaitlan Collins, asked the president why his administration is refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order, which directed the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident. The Salvadoran national was mistakenly deported to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison last month.

Also read | Key takeaway from Trump, Bukele meet? Maryland dad Armando Garcia ‘mistakenly’ deported to El Salvador won’t be returning

Trump took several jabs at Collins, the network’s White House correspondent, calling her a “low-rated anchor”. He also slammed the credibility of CNN as he took questions from the reporters alongside Bukele.

Advertisment

Trump also tapped Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller to speak up, taking a shot at the network.

“Can you just also respond to that question because you know it’s asked by CNN and they always ask it with a slant because they’re totally slanted because they don’t know what’s happening,” Trump said. “That’s why nobody’s watching them.”

Also read | ‘One hell of a president’: Trump praises ‘world’s coolest dictator’ Bukele as El Salvador jails US deportees in mega-prison

Advertisment

“You said if the Supreme Court said someone needed to be returned, you’d abide by that,” Collins said.

“How long do we have to answer this question? Why don’t you just say, ‘Isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country?’ Why can’t you just say that? Why do you go over and over — and that’s why nobody watches you anymore. You have no credibility,” replied Trump, who was visibly irritated.

Collins: You said if The Supreme Court said if someone needed to be returned, you would abide by that



Trump: Why don’t you just say isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country? That’s why nobody watches you. pic.twitter.com/ti1z3pJiGW — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2025

Also read | Trump administration erroneously deports man to El Salvador, says he was member of criminal gang

El Salvador man mistakenly deported

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return. Officials have said Garcia’s deportation was the result of an “administrative error”.

However, the Department of Justice has said that the court lacks jurisdiction over a matter of “international relations”. The Trump administration has claimed Garcia was a member of the violent MS-13 gang.

Watch | El Salvador's President Bukele says he doesn't have power to return Kilmar to US

During the White House meeting on Monday (Apr 14), Bukele told reporters he had no intention of intervening in Garcia’s case.

“How can I return him to the United States?” he said. “Like if I smuggle him into the United States?”

“Of course I’m not going to do it,” he added.

“The question is preposterous. We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists.”

(With inputs from agencies)