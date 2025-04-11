The Trump administration has listed more than 6,000 living immigrants in the US as dead, cancelled their Social Security numbers and stopped them from working or receiving benefits - all this to to push self-deportation, an Associate Press report claimed.

The action will now heavily affect the immigrants as it will be harder for them to use banks or access services that require Social Security numbers. The move came as part of a wider plan by Donald Trump to to limit the stay of the immigrants who were previously allowed in the country under the Biden administration.

The Washington Post reported that putting these immigrants on the "death file" is "aimed at putting pressure on the undocumented immigrants to leave the country."

Federal officials are now registering the data of immigrants into a database that generally used to track dead people in the US. The Trump administration has claimed that the act will push immigrants to “self-deport” and return to their home countries.

Social Security numbers are used to report income, apply for welfare benefits, and for other purposes in America.

Numerous people rising in the US illegally still have Social Security numbers and a large number of them came during Joe Biden's presidency.

The Washington Post quoted a White House official as saying that once people are marked as dead in the Social Security system, they will be blocked by most employers, landlords, banks, and federal agencies. This would stop them from being able to earn a living in the United States.

Media reports claimed that the decision to use the "death file" was led by staff from Elon Musk’s department of government efficiency (DOGE).

(With inputs from agencies)