US illegal immigration crackdown - migrants must register: Are you a non-citizen who has been living in the US for more than 30 days without proper documents? Then you must read this. Those who are in the US illegally will face fines, prosecution jail time and deportation if they do not register their details with the government, with a federal judge allowing the requirement to go into force from as early as Friday (Apr 11).

DHS, the US Department of Homeland Security, had requested Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, to enforce the already existing requirement, and he allowed it to move forward.

Even Canadians who are in the US for more than 30 days will have to register.

Ruling against petitioners who wanted to stop the requirement, he said they did not have the locus standi in the case. McFadden did not go into the merits of the registration process.

DHS to fully enforce registration requirement

This is being seen as yet another victory for the Trump administration in its efforts against illegal migrants.

DHS vowed to implement the requirement fully, with Secretary Kristi Noem saying: "President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream."

"The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans," she added.

The judge's order came two months since DHS started asking illegal migrants to leave the country.

How to register with US government if you are illegally in the country

The government has a registry for this. Anybody who is aged 14 and above and living in the US without a legal status will have to register. They have to create an account on the website of US Citizenship and Immigration Services and provide their details. These details include address, fingerprints, and information on parents and guardians.

Once the details are provided, they have to carry the relevant documents on them. Those who do not carry the documents can be sent to jail or fined.

This is a difficult choice for thousands of people in the US without documents. By registering, they will be exposing themselves to potential deportation. But not registering with the government will be considered a crime too. The punishment could include fines or prosecution, as per the DHS announcement made on February 25.

US illegal registration requirement: Is this a new regulation?

No. The US immigration laws required for a long time that non-citizens, both legal and illegal, should register with the government. But its implementation was not strict, almost non-existent till it was reintroduced after the terror attacks of 11 September, 2001.

At the time, a registration scheme was implemented, which targeted many Muslims. Overall, more than 13,000 people faced deportation at the time. The scheme was suspended in 2011 and dissolved in 2016.

The first law in this regard was the Alien Registration Act of 1940, introduced amidst the World War II to keep a track on potential spies, informers and subversive activities. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 is the current law governing the registration with government.