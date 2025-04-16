Amid the immigration crackdown, US President Donald Trump said that he would launch a "self-deportation" programme, offering money and air tickets to undocumented immigrants who voluntarily leave the US.

In an attempt to encourage undocumented immigrants to leave America, Trump during an interview with Fox Noticias, incentivised 'Leave America', by offering them money in return.

"We're going to give them a stipend. We're going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we're going to work with them — if they're good — if we want them back in, we're going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can," the US president said.

Trump said the plan would also provide a pathway for returning “good” individuals legally.

This shows Trump's softer stance on illegal immigrants' crackdowns. However, earlier, he had a harder stance on the immigration issue.

Focus on deporting 'murderers'

He said that the current focus is on deporting "murderers" and that others in the country without legal status would be encouraged to leave on their own.

However, the details of the proposed plan, including the timelines and implementation, were not specified.

During the interview, a clip was played, showing a Mexican man who entered the US over two decades ago and has children who are American citizens.

The man showed support for Trump and said that individuals who commit crimes should be sent back to their home countries.

Trump responded to the clip, saying, "I look at this man. I say, this is a guy that we want to keep," and added, "I'll probably take heat for saying it."

When asked if he would be deported or not, Trump said, "I don't think he's in any danger of it."

Amid Trump's immigration crackdown, the US administration has been pushing immigrants to self-deport themselves and were introduced to the CBP Home app, to make the process easier.

The app allows undocumented immigrants to declare their intent to leave the country voluntarily, which could potentially streamline the self-deportation process.

