India: Allahabad HC acquits Koli and Pandher in Nithari serial killings case

Surender Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Monday (Oct 16) in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida, a city in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The court has acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two cases in which they were awarded the death penalty.

Manisha Bhandari, who is the lawyer of the Nithari case convicts, told the media: "Allahabad High Court has acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher in the two appeals against him. There were a total of 6 cases against him. Koli has been acquitted in all appeals against him here."

What is the Nithari case?

The Noida serial murders (also known as Nithari serial murders or Nithari case) unfolded in 2006 after the skeletal remains of eight children were discovered on Dec 29 2006 from the drain behind Pandher's house.

When the authorities dug further and combed through the drains in the area around Pandher's house, they found more skeletal remains.

In 2007, a total of 19 cases were lodged against businessman Pandher and his domestic help Koli. The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed closure reports in three of the 19 cases due to lack of evidence.

Also read: Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide, says Indian Army amid row over guard of honour #WATCH | Manisha Bhandari, lawyer of Nithari case convict Moninder Singh Pandher, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



"Allahabad High Court has acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher in the two appeals against him. There were a total of 6 cases against him. Koli has been acquitted in all… pic.twitter.com/BYQHeu3xvz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2023 × The officials found that most of these remains were that of poor children and young women who had gone missing from the area. It was claimed that the murders occurred in the house of businessman Pandher in Sector 31 between 2005 and 2006.

Both Surender and Maninder had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. However, they were acquitted in the case due to lack of evidence.

During the probe, the officials seized erotic literature and a laptop computer with a webcam, which suggested that the case could also be linked to an international child pornography racket.

A preliminary probe also indicated that the case could be linked to an organ trade angle. However, the officials could not establish any of it.

