Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide, says Indian Army amid row over guard of honour

Amid controversy over no guard of honour at the funeral of Agniveer Amritpal Singh in the Indian state of Punjab, the Indian Army said that the agniveer died by suicide. The army further admitted that there was "some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts" around his death.

On Sunday (Oct 15), the Indian Army stated that Amritpal Singh shot himself while on sentry duty and committed suicide and that no guard of honour was extended to his funeral, as deaths due to such self-inflicted injuries are not given such honours.

The Army further stated that they do not differentiate between soldiers on the basis of whether they joined the force before or after the Agnipath scheme's implementation.

The Indian Army faced allegations of not extending military honours at the funeral of Singh, as he was an Agniveer soldier.

The Army's Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps said on Saturday (Oct 14) that he died because of a self-inflicted gunshot injury while he was on sentry duty in the Rajouri sector.

'Suicide cases not entitled to military funerals'

Later on Sunday night, the Army in a statement said, "It is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty. In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after the conduct of medico-legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements along with an escort party to his native place for the last rites."

"Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled to military funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination," it added.

"As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100-140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, and a military funeral in such cases was not accorded," the Army stated.

It stated that they give due priority to entitled disbursement of financial assistance and relief, which includes immediate financial relief for carrying out funerals.

"Such unfortunate instances of loss bear heavy on the family and the Forces as a fraternity. During such times, it is important and incumbent on society to uphold the respect, privacy and dignity of the family while empathising with them in their moment of grief," the Army stated.

"Armed Forces are known for adherence to the policies and protocols and will continue to do so as hithertofore. The Indian Army requests support of all sections of society while it follows its established protocols," it added.

Taking to X, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said irrespective of the army policy, the policy of his government will remain the same for a martyr and it will give Rs 10 million (approximately $120,000) to the family of the soldier.

