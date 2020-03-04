All six samples of coronavirus tests come out negative in Noida

In a huge relief to the people of Delhi-NCR, all six samples of suspected COVID-19 cases collected from Noida school' students and their parents have tested negative, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

"We have received a confirmation from the CMO and DM Gautambudha Nagar, that the results of the Coronavirus test have come in and are negative for all the children and family members," said Principal of Shriram Millennium school Uttara Singh in a statement

Also Read: New Delhi comes under Covid-19 radar, Noida school shut

However, all of the them will remain under observation for 14 days under the preventive measures, the principal also said.

"We are really happy that all members of our Shri family are safe and we pray for their good health," she added.

Also read:Coronavirus scare hits Noida school: Premises closed, all exams cancelled

Six people of Noida attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident.

School on Tuesday said that the steps were taken keeping in mind the safety and well being of the children, including keeping the school shut from March 4-6 for fumigation and sanitisation purpose.