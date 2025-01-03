Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant refutes the claims made by some social media influencers, who said that the coastal tourist location was empty during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Sawant said that “hotels are full” and the influencers are sending a “wrong message” about the state. He also urged them to visit Goa and see it for themselves.

“All the hotels here are full. Some influencers keep saying that tourists are not coming to Goa and are going to other places. They are doing the wrong thing by giving a wrong message about Goa to the people,” he told news agency ANI.

“I also want to tell them that they should come and see the coastal sites themselves,” he added.

Goa CM slams influencers

Sawant’s statement came after some influencers posted visuals of deserted beaches, restaurants and roads in Goa and claimed that the state did not have tourists during the holidays.

However, Sawant slammed these comments by saying that Goa is full of vehicles and crowds on the roads, every beach is full and many international tourists have travelled there.

“I welcome the people from the entire country to Goa. The month of December is a very important month for Goa. As always, different festivals, from international festivals to Christmas and 31st December are celebrated with great fanfare,” he said.

The CM also said that additional police personnel have been deployed in the state to control the influx of tourists and maintain law and order.

Influencers claim Goa is empty

Several influencers have been sharing pictures and videos of empty beaches and roads of Goa, claiming that tourism is declining in the state.

Goa is almost empty. Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake up call for the government. Hope they do something especially about the transport. pic.twitter.com/JGvWFTvn5Y — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 30, 2024

“Goa is almost empty. Hardly any tourists. It should be a wake up call for the government. Hope they do something especially about the transport,” a social media user writes.

I still remember in December 2017 i was in North Goa, there were long queues just for parking. The beaches were so crowded that you would prefer to stay in the room.

But today the situation is completely opposite.

Hotel - taxi mafia and local govt have ruined the goa tourism.😏 pic.twitter.com/9oixVyDEbZ — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) December 25, 2024

Another posts a video of empty beaches, saying the tourism has declined.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte accused the influencers of being “paid” for “defaming” the state.

“…to say that tourists numbers' have fallen and there are no tourists, and they have gone to Thailand or somewhere else, then I think it is a total different way of marketing a different destination,” Khaunte said at a press conference. He also added that the government would “expose” the influencers.

(With inputs from agencies)