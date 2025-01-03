Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a ceremonial ‘Chadar’ to Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday (Jan 2). The chadar will be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the 813th Urs (the death anniversary of a Sufi saint) of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, marking PM Modi’s 11th consecutive offering since assuming office in 2014.

During the Urs festival, offering the chadar placed at the shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (Mazar-e-Akhdas) is considered a symbol of devotion and is regarded as a powerful form of worship, believed to bring blessings and fulfill vows.

A gesture showing spiritual respect

Kirren Rijiju shared in a social media post about PM Modi giving the chadar to be offered on his behalf at the shrine. He stated, “This gesture reflects the Prime Minister’s deep respect for India’s spiritual heritage and the values of harmony and compassion.”

An annual tradition since 1947 remains where an offering of chadar is given by the prime minister at the dargah during Urs. This year Rijuju will represent PM Modi, and BJP Minority Front president Jamal Siddiqui will have the honor of presenting the offering at the shrine and traveling to Ajmer on Saturday, January 4, to take part in the ceremony.

Last year, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui presented the chadar on behalf of PM Modi during the 812th Urs.

PM @narendramodi ji presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.



This gesture reflects his deep respect for India’s rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion. pic.twitter.com/m3jTR0MjV7 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 2, 2025

Recent dispute surrounding the ‘Dargah’

The gesture was followed by controversy after the Rajasthan court accepted a petition from the Hindu Sena, which claims a temple of Lord Shiva exists within the highly respected dargah of Moinuddin Chishti.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee filed a 5-page application in the Munsif Court in Ajmer on December 20 asking the court to reject a petition that claims there is a temple beneath the Ajmer Dargah. The next hearing is set for January 24.

PM Modi’s devotion lauded

Despite this, Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the successor of the Ajmer Dargah chief, lauded the prime minister for continuing the tradition.

Chishti said that PM Modi’s act of sending the chadar since 2014 shows India’s commitment to religious harmony and respect for all communities. He said, “This tradition, dating back to 1947, has been upheld by every Prime Minister of the country," Chishti stated. “Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently sent a chadar as a mark of devotion and respect. This reflects India’s deep-rooted culture of honouring all religions, communities, and Sufi saints," Chishti told the news agency IANS.

(With inputs from agencies)