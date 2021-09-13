All adults in six states, Union Territories have got first vaccine dose: Indian health ministry

India's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that people in six states and Union Territories have been given the first dose of the vaccine covering 100 per cent of the adult population.

It included people from Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

According to government data, 5.2 million vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

"Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The minister also lauded the special efforts of the health workers in achieving the feat.

India had begun its vaccination campaign on January 16 starting with frontline healthcare workers and then it was extended to cover those over 60. India's health officials later expanded the vaccination drive to cover everyone over 45 from April 1. All those over 18 years were allowed vaccination from May 1.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,254 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday even as the number of active cases continued to decline.

The death toll due to the virus in the country has climbed to 4,42,874 with 219 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

However, the number of active cases in the country declined on Monday, according to the health ministry comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections.

