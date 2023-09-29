Air India ropes in prominent fashion designer to design new uniforms for employees

India's flag carrier, Air India, on Thursday (Sept 28), announced that it was teaming up with Manish Malhotra, India's celebrated fashion designer, for a project to design new uniforms for its employees.

Over 10,000 Air India employees on the frontline, including cabin crew, cockpit crew, and ground and security staff are anticipated to adorn outfits designed by Malhotra by the end of 2023.

This move has been made as a part of Air India's ongoing modernisation programme, stated a press release by the airline.

“Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Malhotra also released a statement highlighting his vision for the new look of the crew stating that he aims to "intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity".

"It’s an absolute honour to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance," he said.

Malhotra and his team have begun meeting Air India’s frontline staff, conducting discussions and fitting sessions with them to better understand their specialised needs, the press release said.

