Air India flight held up due to altercation between pilot and engineer: Report

According to reports, Air India's Srinagar-Delhi flight was held up for up to an hour at Srinagar airport allegedly due to an altercation between a senior Air India pilot and an aircraft maintenance engineer.

The pilot has reportedly complained to airline management. The controversy erupted after the pilot reportedly informed the ground staff that there was an "imbalance" of 1400 kg of fuel.

Fuel imbalance occurs when the fuel in both wings of the aircraft is not filled equally due to which the plane is not allowed to fly, according to the rules.

The aircraft engineer allegedly refused to agree while forcing the pilot to accept the fuel imbalance even as the pilot refused.

Reports claim the maintenance engineer asked the pilot to report the incident as a "snag" in order to ground the aircraft.

The issue was finally resolved after another engineer addressed the issue and balanced the fuel in both wings as the Air India flight AI 826 took off after an hour. The pilot has reportedly complained about the engineer's "high headed behaviour".

The incident comes as Air India is set to be officially handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday. Air India operates in 101 destinations including 57 domestic operations and in 33 countries worldwide.

(With inputs from Agencies)