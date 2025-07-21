/Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai skids during landing amid heavy rain; aircraft grounded

An Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai had a scare on Monday (July 21) after it skidded on the runway while landing amid heavy rains. The aircraft, operating as flight AI2744, slipped during touchdown but was quickly brought under control by the pilots. All passengers and crew members onboard were safe and have since deboarded the aircraft. Information on injuries, if any, is still awaited. The plane has been grounded and will undergo technical checks. In a brief statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority." In recent days, Mumbai has seen intense monsoon rain, which has led to waterlogging and delays across the city, including at its busy international airport.

What did Air India say about the incident?

In its statement, Air India said, “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority”.

Was the plane damaged?

As per a Hindustan Times report citing unnamed sources, three tyres of the aircraft may have burst during the landing. Minor damage has also been reported to the runway. In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport confirmed that "An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025". It said that emergency response teams were "immediately activated to manage the runway excursions," adding, "There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority".

