Air India Express flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

An Amritsar-bound Air India Flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport on Saturday (Oct 14) after an onboard guest had a sudden medical complication during the journey.

The Air India Express flight departed from Dubai at 8:51am (local time), it was supposed to reach Amritsar, a city in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab.

However, it was diverted towards Pakistan City, landing in Karachi at 12:30pm (local time).

The Air India Express spokesperson said that the crew opted to divert the flight to Karachi as it was the closest location to provide the guest with immediate medical assistance.

As quoted by India-based news agency ANI, the Air India Express spokesperson said, "A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight (on 14th October), and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance."

"The flight departed from Dubai at 08.51 AM local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 PM local time. The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing," the spokesperson said.

Watch: Bengaluru reports 12,600 cybercrime cases | Online job scam fraud in Bengaluru × "The airport doctor at Karachi administered the required medication and after medical assessment, the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team. The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 PM local time on its way to Amritsar," the spokesperson added.

The airline spokesperson also extended gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their help during the emergency situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE