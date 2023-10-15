India: BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took bribes to ask questions in Parliament; TMC leader welcomes probe

Indian Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday (Oct 15) accused Mahua Moitra from the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) of taking bribes for asking questions in the Parliament and called for her “immediate suspension”. Responding to the allegations, the TMC leader has said that she would welcome any probe into the claim.

What are the allegations?

In a letter to the speaker of Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) Om Birla, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded setting up an inquiry committee against Moitra and sought her “immediate suspension” alleging that he has “irrefutable evidence” that bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Dubey said that the TMC leader received “cash” and “gifts” to ask questions in Parliament claiming that out of Moitra’s recent 61 questions, 50 “shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his Company.”

“The questions were also often focused on the Adani Group, another business conglomerate, Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against,” the letter added.

The “entire conspiracy” does end there, the BJP MP wrote, and said that the TMC leader also “vehemently targeted” PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by “constantly referencing…the Adani Group giving the impression that she was critical of the Government, possibly with the intention of seeking cover against her clandestine criminal operation”.

In the letter, Dubey also wrote how he and “several other Members of Parliament, were always perplexed, as to why this ‘shouting brigade’ of TMC led by Smt Mahua Moitra indulges in such tactics, which infringes on the constitutional rights of other members, to debate and discuss the issues of common people and policies of the Government.”

The BJP MP said that the TMC leader is in clear ‘Breach of Privilege’ and ‘Contempt of the House’ and her actions would also attract penalty for a criminal offence under Section 120-A of the Indian Penal Code and went on to call for an inquiry committee to be set up for the case.

“I also request you that during the interregnum period, i.e. constitution of an ‘Inquiry Committee’ and its submission of Report, Smt Mahua Moitra may be immediately suspended from the services of the House,” wrote Dubey.

TMC leader responds

In response to these allegations, Moitra in a series of posts on X, said CBI is welcome to investigate “right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami account”.

“If Adani group is relying on dodgy dossier created by dubious Sanghis & circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely,” said the TMC leader in a separate post.

