Air India cabin crew caught smuggling over 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport, probe underway

Kochi Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Shafi Sharaf, a native of Wayanad, was arrested by Customs officials at Kochi with 1,487 grams of gold. Photograph:(ANI)

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate received a tip that the Air India cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service was carrying gold. Based on the tip, Sharaf was detained at Kochi Airport. He had wrapped the gold paste over his arms, as seen in a picture released by ANI.

An Air India crew member was detained in Kerala, for attempting to smuggle gold. Wayanad native Shafi Sharaf had 1,487 grammes of gold wrapped around his forearms. He intended to enter the green customs clearing lane, which is for travellers without any dutiable goods to report while hiding the gold in his shirt sleeves, as reported by ANI. 

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate, however, received confidential information that the Air India cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service was carrying gold.

Based on the tip, Sharaf was detained at Kochi Airport. He had wrapped the gold paste over his arms, as seen in a picture released by ANI.

The accused landed in Kochi from Bahrain at approximately 8.30 p.m., according to Jagran News. Less than two hours later, at about 10.20 pm, he was taken into custody to the Customs preventive wing.

Related news includes the seizure at Chennai International Airport of gold bars valued at Rs 3.32 crore. Two passengers, one of whom was a citizen of Sri Lanka, were detained in connection with this, according to the customs agency.

Acting on specific information, the authorities detained two travellers who landed in Chennai from Singapore on Tuesday. They found 68 gold bars, totaling 6.8 kg, hidden in their luggage.

Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at ₹ 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."

(With inputs from agencies)

