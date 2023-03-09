Air India cabin crew caught smuggling over 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport, probe underway

An Air India crew member was detained in Kerala, for attempting to smuggle gold. Wayanad native Shafi Sharaf had 1,487 grammes of gold wrapped around his forearms. He intended to enter the green customs clearing lane, which is for travellers without any dutiable goods to report while hiding the gold in his shirt sleeves, as reported by ANI.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate, however, received confidential information that the Air India cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service was carrying gold.

Based on the tip, Sharaf was detained at Kochi Airport. He had wrapped the gold paste over his arms, as seen in a picture released by ANI.

Kochi | Air India cabin crew Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1,487 gms of gold. The cabin crew was of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service. Further interrogation underway: Customs Preventive Commissionerate

The accused landed in Kochi from Bahrain at approximately 8.30 p.m., according to Jagran News. Less than two hours later, at about 10.20 pm, he was taken into custody to the Customs preventive wing.

Related news includes the seizure at Chennai International Airport of gold bars valued at Rs 3.32 crore. Two passengers, one of whom was a citizen of Sri Lanka, were detained in connection with this, according to the customs agency.

Acting on specific information, the authorities detained two travellers who landed in Chennai from Singapore on Tuesday. They found 68 gold bars, totaling 6.8 kg, hidden in their luggage.

Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at ₹ 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."

