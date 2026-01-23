/AI in hiring is no longer experimental, it is mission critical

Recruiters across India are adopting intelligent technology to hire smartly and efficiently. According to research from LinkedIn, 63% of recruiters in India are turning to AI-powered tools to improve both speed and accuracy in hiring. This is because AI’s impact on hiring has transcended mere automation – now, it’s about reshaping workflows, improving decision-making, and delivering tangible output that adds value to the business.

This transformation is central to the second episode of Zee Media’s special series ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn’, featuring Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro. The episode explores how AI is enabling efficiency at scale with tools such as LinkedIn Hiring Assistant, which help recruiters deliver improved hiring outcomes without replacing human judgement.

Redefining roles through AI-powered, skills-based job design

One of the most immediate ways AI is changing recruiter workflows is in how roles are defined and talent is discovered. As Jain explains in this episode, “AI is being used to define roles based on skills and capabilities.” By shifting away from rigid, experience-led job descriptions, recruiters are able to focus on what success in a role actually requires.

AI enables this by analysing role requirements and mapping them to skills, helping recruiters build sharper job descriptions and improving alignment at the onset of the hiring process. It also supports internal job matching by identifying role adjacencies and surfacing existing capabilities within the organisation, not just external talent. The result is more informed, efficient, and opportunity-led hiring decisions, without adding complexity to recruiter workflows.

AI improves hiring quality across the funnel

AI’s impact extends across every stage of the hiring funnel, which strengthens as well as accelerates decision-making. Drawing from Wipro’s experience, Jain highlights how AI enhances job descriptions for clarity and relevance, screens profiles against defined skill requirements, and improves the quality of shortlisted candidates through more data-based, intuitive, and unbiased evaluation. Today, 63% of recruiters in India use AI-powered screening tools, and 54% report improved skills-to-role alignment, resulting in higher-quality shortlists.

LinkedIn Hiring Assistant helps recruiters uncover talent they didn’t know existed

With AI taking on routine work, recruiters are able to redirect their time toward what matters most:candidate experience. As Jain explains, “Tools such as LinkedIn Hiring Assistant help recruiters move faster by reducing back-and-forth and simplifying early-stage hiring tasks.” This reduction in manual effort gives recruiters valuable time back, which they can focus on tasks that no AI tool can do.

That time can now be focused toward higher-value work: advising hiring managers, building candidate relationships, and contributing to workforce and capability planning. These are areas where human judgement remains essential. Anand reinforces this perspective, noting that AI tools like LinkedIn Hiring Assistant help recruiters in “being more intentional in decision-making rather than just processing more profiles.”

LinkedIn Hiring Assistant is not automation for its own sake. It is an enabler of better recruiter judgement, stronger hiring outcomes, and a more impactful recruitment function – one that is equipped to hire smarter, faster, and at scale.

(Disclaimer:Thisarticleis from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)