AI-based translation tool used during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Varanasi

In a significant move, a real-time AI-based translation tool was used during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday (Dec 18).

PM Modi, during his address, welcomed the participants at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and called them his family.

"Today, the use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you," PM Modi said at Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

The speech by the Indian prime minister was translated through 'Bhashini' for the ones who in the audience understood the Tamil language.

'Bhashini' is an AI-led language translation system that enables people to speak in their own language while talking to speakers of other Indian languages.

The Indian Prime Minister further said that the Sengol, which was installed in the new Parliament building was brought from Tamil Nadu.

"This feeling of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' was also visible when we entered the new building of Parliament. The Sengol has been installed in the new Parliament building. Under the guidance of the saints of Adheenam, this same Sengol became the symbol of the transfer of power in 1947," he added.

"If you look at any civilization of the world, you will hardly find such a simple and superior form of intimacy in diversity anywhere. Even recently, during the G-20 Summit, the world was amazed to see this diversity of India," PM Modi added.

Calling India a nation of spiritual beliefs, he said the country is united by saints like Adi Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya, "who awakened the national consciousness of India through their travels."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat. He also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express train that is bound to run between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.