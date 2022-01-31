Ahead of India's Budget Session 2022, PM Narendra Modi urges MPs to discuss with open mind

Ahead of India's Budget Session, the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Members of Parliament (MPs) to hold discussions with an open mind, aiming to take the country on the path of development.

During his address on Monday (January 31) PM Modi also said that the Budget Session will be made as fruitful as possible.

"The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity there would be in the coming year to take the country to new economic heights," he said.

PM Modi said that India has a lot of opportunities and the country has gained confidence at a global stage over its economic growth, vaccination programmes, Made in India vaccines.

This year's budget and the budget session in the Parliament is crucial as it comes ahead of assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa.

"True that polls affect sessions and debates. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for an entire year and therefore, it is very important," Modi said.

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45pm (local time) by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30pm (local time).